DeWalt Grabo Vs. Grabo Pro: What's The Difference Between These Suction Lifters?

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The suction lifter is a major help on a job site, allowing workers to move large and unwieldy items like tiles, wood planks, and metal plates using vacuum pressure. Naturally, most major tool companies make these tools, including DeWalt, which teamed up with Grabo for the 20V Max Grabo Lifter. Grabo also sells its own lifters, including the Grabo Pro Lifter 20, named after its 20-liters-per-minute of suction. Thus, one has to wonder, where exactly do these two very similar products differ, aside from their appearance and branding?

Grabo and DeWalt's suction lifters deviate in a few key areas. For one, their respective weight capacities are different, with DeWalt's claiming a 265-pound maximum and the Grabo Pro rated for 375 pounds maximum. The DeWalt uses a 20-volt battery, while the Grabo uses 14.8 volts; their button and screen layouts are also different. Warranties also differ: The DeWalt Grabo comes with DeWalt's three-year limited warranty, while the Grabo Pro has a 12-month warranty. The latter can be extended to 18 months should the tool be registered before the warranty claim is filed. Finally, price is also a differentiating factor, as the DeWalt 20-volt Max Grabo Lifter costs $259.00 compared to $299 for the Grabo Pro.

Though they overlap in key areas, including their general design and the presence of useful extras like attachment ports, the Grabo Pro and DeWalt Grabo aren't exact duplicates. Therefore, one might be a better buy than the other depending on your needs.