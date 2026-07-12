B5 Vs. B20 Biodiesel: What's The Difference Between These Fuel Types?

Biodiesel may have failed to live up to its early promise, but it's still available at many fuel pumps across the country. If you're filling up a diesel pickup, a tractor, or a generator, you might wonder what the deal is with the different designations such as B5 and B20. While both B5 and B20 blend biodiesel with conventional petroleum diesel, the two must meet different compatibility and regulatory standards and also come with different emissions benefits and cold-weather performance.

On a basic level, the numbers in each fuel's name tell you how much biodiesel is mixed into the finished product. B5 contains up to 5% biodiesel and at least 95% petroleum diesel. B20 contains anywhere from 6% to 20% biodiesel, with the rest being standard diesel fuel. That subtle difference directly impacts how each blend is regulated and used.

For example, because B5 falls within the limits established under diesel fuel standard ASTM D975, it can be marketed as standard diesel fuel without requiring any separate labeling at the pump. It's also cleared for safe operation in any compression-ignition engine that runs on petroleum diesel. In other words, it's safe for everything from passenger diesel vehicles and heavy-duty trucks to agricultural equipment, boats, and electrical generators.