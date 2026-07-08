Why Do Some Speed Limit Signs Have Flashing Yellow Lights?

There are speed limit signs of all shapes and sizes out there, but only some have flashing yellow lights. At first glance, that may sound counterintuitive, given that any flashing could distract the driver. However, capturing drivers' attention is exactly the goal of these signs. Whenever a speed limit sign has flashing yellow lights, that means there's an unexpected hazard nearby, such as road construction or heavy pedestrian traffic.

These signs temporarily override the current speed limit in the area and are usually only active during certain conditions. You'll most likely find speed limit signs with flashing yellow lights near a school. Depending on the jurisdiction, the flashing may only be active during school hours or when children are present. However, this isn't always the case, and the bottom line is that if the sign is flashing, you must obey the current speed limit or risk a fine. This is particularly true if you find yourself in a U.S. state where it's easy to get a speeding ticket.