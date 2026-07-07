This Is The Fastest Depreciating Ford Model In 2026 So Far
When you buy a house, you hope that it will continue to gain value the longer you live there. This process is called appreciation, and real estate is typically considered a safe investment. It's a different game altogether when you buy a car. CarFax data shows that a new car loses on average more than 10% of its value in the first month after you drive it off the lot. That means that if you pay $40,000 for a new car in May, it's worth about $36,000 in June.
Ford models tend to hold their value relatively well, though not nearly as well as some Toyota or Honda trims. According to an iSeeCars list of vehicles with the lowest five-year depreciation, or vehicles that "hold their value the best," no Ford model makes the top 10. The Ford model that depreciates more slowly than any other from the iconic automaker is the Mustang. Placed at number 13 on this list, the Mustang typically loses about 27% of its value over five years.
Just don't mistake this sports car for the similarly-named Mustang Mach-E. Despite its rather confusing nom de plume, the Mach-E couldn't be more different from the pony car. It's an all-electric, four-door SUV, and it also happens to be Ford's fastest-depreciating model in its entire lineup, losing almost 61% of its value in five years. Here's what you should know before you invest in this electric Ford, which currently has a starting price of $35,818.
The EV resale problem
Most buyers want to choose a vehicle that will depreciate slowly so that when it's time to sell or trade it in, they'll get the most bang for their buck. Historically, buyers tend to avoid EVs if they're concerned about resale value, as they lose their value more quickly than any other type of vehicle. The end of the federal EV tax rebate tanked sales in the U.S., but an interesting trend has emerged as high gas prices continue to plague Americans. The Drive reported that, in Q2 2026, a record-breaking 128,000 used EVs sold.
The Ford Mach-E is the automaker's fastest depreciating model, but it does not take the title of the fastest depreciating EV overall. The Nissan Leaf not only depreciates faster than any other EV, it loses value more quickly than any other vehicle — full stop. After five years, it's lost 63.1% of its value. The Mach-E comes in eighth on this list, losing 60.8% of its value after five years. By 10 years, the Mach-E loses value more quickly than most other electric SUVS, and is worth only about 22% of the original price.
EVs depreciate so quickly because incentives offered to the first buyer create a gap between the purchase price and the actual market value. Newer EVs also offer better range and faster charging capabilities than used models. If you're worried about gas prices or want to leave a smaller impact on the environment, consider a hybrid. You'll get great gas mileage and they retain their value better than any other segment other than trucks.