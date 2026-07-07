This Is The Fastest Depreciating Ford Model In 2026 So Far

When you buy a house, you hope that it will continue to gain value the longer you live there. This process is called appreciation, and real estate is typically considered a safe investment. It's a different game altogether when you buy a car. CarFax data shows that a new car loses on average more than 10% of its value in the first month after you drive it off the lot. That means that if you pay $40,000 for a new car in May, it's worth about $36,000 in June.

Ford models tend to hold their value relatively well, though not nearly as well as some Toyota or Honda trims. According to an iSeeCars list of vehicles with the lowest five-year depreciation, or vehicles that "hold their value the best," no Ford model makes the top 10. The Ford model that depreciates more slowly than any other from the iconic automaker is the Mustang. Placed at number 13 on this list, the Mustang typically loses about 27% of its value over five years.

Just don't mistake this sports car for the similarly-named Mustang Mach-E. Despite its rather confusing nom de plume, the Mach-E couldn't be more different from the pony car. It's an all-electric, four-door SUV, and it also happens to be Ford's fastest-depreciating model in its entire lineup, losing almost 61% of its value in five years. Here's what you should know before you invest in this electric Ford, which currently has a starting price of $35,818.