Why Do People Put Chainsaw Bars Upside Down?

Whether they're made by one of the major manufacturers, or some lesser-known brand, chainsaws require plenty of upkeep to stay in prime cutting condition. Given the clear and present dangers that tend to come with wielding one, you'd be wise to keep that cutter in good working order, as it's one of the surest ways to prevent malfunction and injury on a job site or in the back yard.

There are, of course, any number of measures you can take to maintain your chainsaw. That list includes a few obvious tasks, like ensuring the chainsaw is oiled before every use, giving the cutter a good cleaning when you're finished, and properly storing your chainsaw. There are other measures that can help maintain a chainsaw which the average user may not be aware of, however, including flipping the device's bar upside down.

Flipping the chainsaw's bar is another way to say that you remove the device's guide bar, flipping it upside down and re-installing it for use. The move is intended to help reduce the amount of wear on one side of the guide bar, which endures an incredible amount of stress during even light usage. After all, apart from holding the cutter's chain, the guide bar also aids in controlling efficiency and precision during cutting. It acts as a stabilizing force, which makes flipping the bar upside down all the more important.