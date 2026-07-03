US Navy Ship Ends Final Mission Underwater After Japanese Torpedo Strike

Naval warships, even if they aren't sunk in battle, don't remain in service forever. There are several ways the United States disposes of decommissioned ships, one of which involves sinking them in the ocean. This is what recently occurred with the decades-old USS Juneau, designation LPD-10, which was decommissioned back in 2008. After being thoroughly cleaned and picked apart to minimize its environmental impact, the USS Juneau's last act saw it take part in a Valiant Shield exercise: a multinational series of drills involving scenarios likely to unfold during a real conflict.

This particular Valiant Shield exercise took place near the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam and involved forces from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The USS Juneau was sunk just off the coast of Guam. Lieutenant Commander Katie Koenig, director of the Combined Joint Information Bureau, explained to Task & Purpose that the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, and special operations were tasked with doing initial damage to the Juneau. The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force delivered the final blow with a torpedo, sending the vessel into the depths and concluding the ship-sinking exercise.

After years of service, the USS Juneau went out with a bang, helping to train the next generation of military personnel. It leaves behind a storied history that encompasses some of the most notable conflicts and historical moments in recent decades.