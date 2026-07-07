Is There A Speed Limit In A Roundabout If There Are No Signs?

Roundabouts can help keep you moving in areas where a 4-way stop could otherwise bring everyone to an unnecessary and time-consuming face-off. But understanding a roundabout's rules can be tricky for some drivers, including whether or not to use a turn signal, or even knowing how fast to go. If speed limit signs aren't posted, it's best to slow down on approach and keep your vehicle to 25 mph or under.

This number is based on Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidelines, which state that roundabouts are typically designed for slower speeds of 15 to 25 mph. These speed limits are designed to help improve driver safety and decrease the chances of a crash. At those speeds, you should have more time to yield, get through the curve, and react to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) suggests being even more cautious, especially in single-lane roundabouts. FDOT recommends reducing speeds to around 10 to 15 mph before yielding to traffic already in the circle.

When entering a roundabout with more than one lane, maintain a low speed and keep moving steadily without changing lanes. Beware of other cars in the roundabout as well and especially watch for larger vehicles like full-sized SUVs or trucks, as they typically need to swing wider in order to make the turn. Take your time and when you're ready to leave the roundabout, use caution and exit safely.