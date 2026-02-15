Should You Use Your Turn Signal At A Roundabout? These Lawmakers Say 'No'

Although traffic roundabouts have existed for a long time around the world, they are still relatively novel to many American drivers, having only become common on American roadways over the last 20 years. As you might imagine, this could lead to problems for drivers unfamiliar with how to navigate those strange circles in the road, and, in some areas, has led motorists to plow straight through roundabouts as if they weren't even there.

This latest roundabout issue in America, though, comes not from difficulties of motorists actually driving through the circle, but the act of using (or not using) your car's turning signals while navigating a roundabout. And this has led to a situation in Utah where some lawmakers are hoping to remove part of a law that requires motorists to signal when entering and exiting a roundabout.

Meanwhile, for drivers in states other than Utah, this news may have them wondering whether they are technically breaking the law each time they drive through a roundabout without signaling. And based on the typical American roundabout experience, this would likely mean that a large majority of drivers are technically guilty of this.