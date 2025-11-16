This North Carolina Traffic Circle Causes So Many Accidents, It's Getting A Makeover

Traffic circles, also known as roundabouts, are meant to improve both traffic flow and safety at busy intersections. They're much more common in other parts of the world, especially Europe, than they are in the U.S. Recently, urban designers have even started to implement turbo roundabouts and are moving away from traffic lights altogether. Despite the presence of the roundabout in other parts of the world, however, many Americans dislike them. Some find them confusing, while others may simply not have had much experience with them. One community in North Carolina, however, feels so strongly about its traffic circle that it has fought for a redesign.

Roundabouts were relatively rare in the U.S. until the 1990s, when they began to pop up as road designers found (and traffic studies proved) that they are often safer than the traditional four-way intersection. Now just one second, you may say: What about Columbus Circle in New York City, which has been confusing drivers since 1905? That's actually termed a rotary, which is an older form of traffic circle that gave them a bad name because they allow traffic to enter at high speeds and generally cause headaches for all.

The Pinehurst Traffic Circle in Moore County, North Carolina has similarly been troublesome in recent years. Constructed in 1956, this roundabout is the meeting point of five roads, rather than the more traditional four that you see in many modern traffic circles. It sees about 50,000 cars every day, and it's notorious for accidents and backed-up traffic. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has a plan to simplify the intersection, but not all residents have been happy with the proposed changes.