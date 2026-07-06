This Hulu Setting Could Be Killing Your Image Quality – Here's How To Tell

The rise of streaming services has enabled us to watch a much wider catalog of movies and TV shows in the comfort of our homes. Some of the most popular streaming services include Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ — each offering its own exclusive originals to try to convince you to subscribe. Hulu may not enjoy the same global recognition, but it still has a few critically acclaimed exclusives like "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building." If you happen to subscribe to Hulu, you might want to check for an option that may secretly be ruining the video quality.

Content on the Android and iOS versions of the Hulu app is automatically streamed in Data Saver mode, which prioritizes lower data usage over video quality. For casual sitcoms and live news streams, this may not be very noticeable, especially on a smaller screen. But if you're watching visually rich movies, you'd likely want the best quality possible. To turn off Data Saver mode, open the Hulu app, tap the account icon, navigate to Settings > Cellular Data Usage, and select the "Best Available" option. This will consume more mobile data but will result in better picture quality. You can view cellular data usage on Android by navigating to Settings > Network & Internet > Data Usage or by heading to Settings > Cellular on an iPhone.