The World's Fastest Tractor Has A Top Speed You'd Normally See On A Drag Strip

Again, it's no easy task to get a farm vehicle to pull off something like this, so the team had to perform a near-total teardown. That said, they didn't have to start completely from scratch. The base they used was actually the 8000-series Fastrac, a real tractor you can still buy today. More than half of the Fastrac Two came from off-the-shelf parts you would find on a regular production model. Even so, the team still had to modify the body heavily to be able to run at those speeds. For context, the original 8000 has a top speed of 43 mph.

One of the hurdles was how tractors are designed — they are basically bricks. So JCB reeled in Williams Advanced Engineering – the same performance arm that's tied to the famous F1 team. Ex-Williams engineer Rob Smedley was also tapped in to help with the aero side. The team managed to trim the drag by 10% over the original model. That may not sound like a lot, but for a tractor of this size, it makes a world of difference.

Weight was the other big factor. A standard Fastrac weighs over 8.5 tonnes, so the JCB crew set to work and got it down to roughly 5, which they achieved by swapping steel for aluminium and carbon fiber (famous for its strong yet lightweight properties) wherever they could. The engine powering it all was a 7.2-liter six-cylinder diesel from JCB's own Dieselmax family. With the right modifications, the team managed to crank the diesel engine, which already produced plenty of torque, up to over 1,000 horsepower.