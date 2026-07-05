The Twice-Failed Experiment That Killed Ford's Semi-Truck Dreams

When you think semi-trucks, you probably think of Mack, International, Kenworth, maybe even a car brand that occasionally makes semis. Did you know that Ford also had a semi? The Ford AeroMax L9000 was the last time that Ford attempted to compete in the semi-truck space, which it was part of since the 1950s.

In the 1970s, during the fuel crisis, Ford's L-Series was doing pretty well — the automaker received 4,900 orders before this truck line was produced. However, the 1980s brought new challenges, as truck manufacturers started to close in at a rapid pace. To compete in this space, semi-trucks became more aerodynamic to save on fuel, hoping to get the remaining companies to buy. Ford responded with the AeroMax L9000, hoping to be among the leaders of the heavy truck industry.

It seemed like a game-changer, with a dramatically redesigned nose and integrated headlights to control air flow around the truck and reduce drag. However, independent agencies ran an SAE Fuel Economy Test that showed the AeroMax was able to get 8.27 MPG, compared to the Kenworth's contemporary model boasting 9 MPG. Since the AeroMax came out a bit later, it wasn't giving truck companies a huge reason to buy a new rig. While the AeroMax didn't live up to sales expectations, the carmaker tried once more to enter the semi-truck space.