Do Sunshades For Car Windshields Actually Work & Keep Vehicles Cooler When Parked?

There are few more uncomfortable feelings than getting into a car after it sat under direct sunlight for hours on end. Thus, there are multiple ways to cool down your car throughout the hot summer months, with one of the most well-known being the sunshade. These simple devices sit behind the windshield, supposedly deflecting the sun's rays and minimizing heat buildup inside the cabin. In practice, though, do these shades actually make a difference in your car's temperature? According to those who've put them to the test, they can make a noticeable difference on a few fronts.

For instance, Popular Mechanics ran a three-day test comparing car temperatures with and without the shade when left in around 90-degree heat. Between 15 and 90 minutes, results showed the shade typically reduced cabin temperature around 10 to 20 degrees. Meanwhile, another study from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS reported a 26% decrease in dashboard temperature and a 27% decrease in air temperature when using a sunshade. The Florida Solar Energy Center's research also found shades to be effective at reducing temperature. Conventional cardboard shades brought air temps down by around 15 degrees and dashboard temps down by roughly 40 degrees. Foil-backed shades reduced both temperatures even further.

On the whole, a sunshade seems like a good idea for cooling a car on a hot day. As it turns out, you can get even more from such a car accessory by making minor adjustments.