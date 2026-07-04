What's The Difference Between A Solid And Flashing Yellow Turn Arrow?

You think you know your traffic signals. Green means go, red means stop, but yellow gets a little tricky, especially when the light starts throwing an arrow symbol your way. As it turns out, flashing yellow arrows and solid yellow arrows mean two completely different things. You need to be familiar with both in order to abide by the rules of the road.

Whether solid or flashing, drivers are bound to encounter a yellow arrow at intersections with a turning signal. On the most basic level, both are telling you to use caution. But a solid yellow arrow is telling you to be cautious as you prepare to stop. A flashing yellow arrow, on the other hand, is telling you to be cautious as you go ahead and make your turn.

Neither one should be confused with a green arrow, which gives you right-of-way, nor a red arrow (or the obscure double red arrow), which means stop. A flashing yellow arrow says you can only make a left turn once other motorists and pedestrians are out of the way. Officially, a solid green arrow allows a protected turn, while a flashing yellow arrow allows a permissive turn. Meanwhile, a solid yellow arrow is really no different than a full yellow light — the signal is about to turn red, so you should start slowing down or get out of the intersection.