No, You Shouldn't Block An Intersection – Even If The Light Is Green
As drivers, most of us pass through countless intersections every day without giving them much thought. But what happens when we get caught at the end of a long line of traffic within one of those intersections and don't quite make it to the other side? Sometimes, we may end up stuck in the intersection, blocking traffic. It may be tempting to blame the cars in front of us for not scooting up further, but the reality is we could end up with a ticket, or worse.
We don't give them much though, but navigating those intersections can be a dangerous part of our day. According to the Federal Highway Administration, about 28% of traffic fatalities and about half of injuries in the U.S. occur in or near intersections. Blocking an intersection, even if the light was green when you entered, is not only dangerous, but oftentimes illegal.
After all, the traffic lights in the intersection are there to keep everyone safe. If the light turns red while you're still in the middle of the intersection, you're now an obstacle for oncoming traffic and pedestrians. Not only that, but you may be obstructing the view of other drivers who are trying to enter the intersection, and you may unintentionally block emergency services. You also run the danger of being hit at high-speeds if oncoming traffic doesn't see your vehicle in time.
Strategies for safely navigating intersections
Whether traffic is light or heavy, drivers should endeavor to always be alert and aware of their surroundings. That means don't pull into an intersection unless you're positive there's enough space on the other side for your vehicle and that you won't block oncoming traffic. When reporting on this topic in Florida, WKMG-TV News 6 advises drivers to treat the situation the same way you make a left turn. To make a turn that crosses traffic, drivers must wait until they know they can safely make that turn without blocking or impeding other cars. The same rule applies to entering an intersection — if you can't clear it, wait!
The National Safety Council, a non-profit that is dedicated to preventing the top causes of injury and death in the U.S., advises that there are other steps you can take to remain safe when navigating intersections. Never assume that other drivers will stop at intersections controlled by stop signs, even when you have the right of way. Patience is key even at intersections that are controlled by traffic lights, and you should always look both ways even when the light is green.
Remember that a flashing yellow arrow should not be treated like a green arrow. It means you have to yield to oncoming traffic and pedestrians. A green light also indicates a yield, whereas an arrow typically means you are allowed to proceed, even when making a left-hand turn. Just remember, don't block that intersection — or you risk a fine and some very annoyed fellow drivers.