No, You Shouldn't Block An Intersection – Even If The Light Is Green

As drivers, most of us pass through countless intersections every day without giving them much thought. But what happens when we get caught at the end of a long line of traffic within one of those intersections and don't quite make it to the other side? Sometimes, we may end up stuck in the intersection, blocking traffic. It may be tempting to blame the cars in front of us for not scooting up further, but the reality is we could end up with a ticket, or worse.

We don't give them much though, but navigating those intersections can be a dangerous part of our day. According to the Federal Highway Administration, about 28% of traffic fatalities and about half of injuries in the U.S. occur in or near intersections. Blocking an intersection, even if the light was green when you entered, is not only dangerous, but oftentimes illegal.

After all, the traffic lights in the intersection are there to keep everyone safe. If the light turns red while you're still in the middle of the intersection, you're now an obstacle for oncoming traffic and pedestrians. Not only that, but you may be obstructing the view of other drivers who are trying to enter the intersection, and you may unintentionally block emergency services. You also run the danger of being hit at high-speeds if oncoming traffic doesn't see your vehicle in time.