What Is Minimum Pressure Required For Fire Hydrant?

If you've ever seen a fire hydrant gushing water onto a city street, then you might be able to get a good idea of the type of pressure that's behind the flow. But the minimum pressure required for a hydrant is actually regulated by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 291, which sets the standard at 20 psi. This is the number used during fire flow conditions.

"Fire flow" refers to the rate of available residual water supply that can be used from a hydrant system in order to support firefighting operations. The pressure requirement is in place because the success of firefighting efforts doesn't just depend on accessing an unblocked hydrant, but also getting enough force and volume of water as it's being used. If the pressure is too low, hose streams can lose reach and thus lose effectiveness. Regular hydrant maintenance can also include flushing dirty water out, to help ensure the water supply is reliable when firefighters need it.

Technically speaking, fire hydrants can operate below the 20 psi level, though some states do not allow it. Additionally, working below 20 psi is harder to do and could have a major effect on system components if negative pressure occurs in the main water line. Pipes could pull in contaminated water or even collapse. Because of this, 20 psi is regarded as an important safety standard and not a suggested guideline.