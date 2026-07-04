The Reason Why Some Stihl Chainsaws Are Black Instead Of Orange

If you've used any tool produced by Stihl in the last 50 years, you're almost certainly using one that has two primary colors on it: orange and gray. The orange-dominant color scheme of the German tool company has been its trademark since the 1970s, after it pivoted from dark red-forward branding. Seeing something that isn't orange and gray with the Stihl logo on it looks weird, but in 2026, SlashGear's top rated brand for chainsaws is releasing a particular tool that's predominantly black — a very unusual decision by Stihl.

Rather than this being a total shift in the look of Stihl tools, this black chainsaw is design solely to be a special limited time product to celebrate the founding of the company 100 years ago. This black chainsaw is called the Stihl MS 500i Centennial Edition. It features a black powerhead with minimal orange trimming to still give some semblance of the true Stihl colors. With it, you get one of Stihl's 25-inch Light X guide bars, which is also black. On the bar, there's a design made up of gray lines that boldly puts the number 100 on your chainsaw. Wrapped around the guide bar is a Stihl Rapid Hexa saw chain. Even the chain is mostly black too.

As of writing, the Stihl MS 500i Centennial Edition chainsaw is not available to be purchased, but by going to the company's website, you can sign up for e-mail alerts on updates for those interested in the product. What's important to know about this special edition chainsaw though is that the difference between it and other Stihl chainsaws is mostly cosmetic.