North Korea Deploys First Navy Destroyer, Its Largest-Ever Warship

In recent years, North Korea has steadily worked to improve its naval program. The nation has outpaced the United States' destroyer production, and it has now officially deployed the first of four Choe Hyon-class guided-missile destroyers — the largest-ever warship North Korea has created to date. Images of the hulking 5,000-ton ship first surfaced in December 2024, and it was formally delivered to the Korean People's Navy in April 2025. It underwent over a year of testing, modification, and improvement before entering service in June 2026.

In addition to boasting a 5,000-ton displacement, the Choe Hyon reportedly sits at 384 feet in length and 52 feet in beam. The ship's size is matched by its impressive arsenal, which includes 88 vertical launch cells, eight inclined missile launchers, eight short-range missiles linked to the close-in weapons defense system, and storage for a whopping 104 missiles of different types. It also has a 127mm naval gun, a pair of six-barrel 30 mm rotary cannons, and 10 twin 23mm gun mounts, among a host of other weapons.

The Choe Hyon isn't just notable for its size and armaments, however. In the eyes of North Korea's leadership and military, it's the start of a new era for the country's navy as it eyes serious expansion in the years to come.