This Country's Navy Is Outpacing The US' Production Of Specific Warships

There's a well-known problem in the United States Navy regarding its capacity to manufacture new ships. Despite this, the U.S. Navy remains the most powerful blue-water navy in the world, and it boasts more aircraft carriers than any other nation. Still, that doesn't mean that the Navy isn't challenged, as many near-peer nations work to shore up their navies with as many vessels as possible.

You may think China and Russia would be the two countries working to pull ahead of the U.S. in that regard. That is certainly true, but another country is currently outpacing the U.S. in its production of one particular type of warship. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, known as North Korea to the rest of the world, is currently outpacing the U.S. shipping industry in the production of destroyers.

North Korea managed to produce two ocean-going destroyers in 2025, with plans to launch two more each year through 2030. The U.S., on the other hand, trails with the production of 1.5 modernized Arleigh Burke-class destroyers per year. The goal is to produce three, but current shipbuilding capabilities aren't able to keep up with that demand. While North Korea has nowhere near as many destroyers as the U.S. and is far from catching up, the nation's ability to produce them more rapidly is notable.