5 Of The Most Realistic Manual Driving Simulators

Fans of "The Big Bang Theory" know that Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is good at many things, but driving isn't one of them. Having spent his teenage years probing the secrets of the universe and earning advanced degrees, learning to drive took a back seat. Then, in season two's fifth episode, "The Euclid Alternative," Sheldon's usual ride falls through, and he's forced to use his superior intellect to learn to join the rest of us on the road.

Rather than hitting the mean streets of Pasadena, Sheldon's friend and engineer Howard (Simon Helberg) sets him up with SimuRide, a cutting-edge driving simulator "borrowed" from the U.S. military. Despite its fictional use, SimuRide is a real piece of tech used to train soldiers to operate military vehicles in a non-threatening artificial environment, among other uses.

SimuRide has a high sticker price (approximately $10,000), and it's the sort of thing you're likely to encounter only in a professional setting. Fortunately, there are more accessible driving simulators on the market that offer a similar experience. With a steering wheel, a set of pedals, and a shifter, some of them purport to be realistic enough to learn to drive with, while others use verisimilitude to ramp up the fun. Whether your driving goals are virtual or IRL, these are some of the most realistic manual driving simulators you can play right now.