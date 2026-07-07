This Simple Addition To Your Toolbox Can Be Very Useful For Freeing Rusty Bolts

You haven't felt real pain until you've tried to twist a rusted bolt, maybe even by leaning your full weight onto it, and it doesn't even twitch. These things end up in that state because they fuse to the threads around them, and as a result, your wrench simply rounds off the corners. In situations like these, it's important to work smart, not hard — the easiest way to do that is by using the best penetrating oils for seized bolts.

Penetrating oils are these petroleum-based products with a really low viscosity, so they run very thin. That's actually their whole point, since regular oils are too thick to squeeze into the gap between a nut and its threads. Now, most garages do stash some WD-40 since it's great for many everyday jobs around the garage. However, it may not always get the job done since it's more of a multi-use spray rather than a true penetrating oil. If you're someone who does a lot of fixing, a rusty bolt will eventually find you, so it's always a great idea to have a good penetrating oil around.

Using it is pretty simple too. To get started, clear away any loose dirt or grime around the bolt, as that will ensure the spray actually reaches the metal. Next, soak the area generously, covering as much of the exposed surface as possible, then leave it for a few minutes to let the oil seep properly into the crevices.