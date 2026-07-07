This Simple Addition To Your Toolbox Can Be Very Useful For Freeing Rusty Bolts
You haven't felt real pain until you've tried to twist a rusted bolt, maybe even by leaning your full weight onto it, and it doesn't even twitch. These things end up in that state because they fuse to the threads around them, and as a result, your wrench simply rounds off the corners. In situations like these, it's important to work smart, not hard — the easiest way to do that is by using the best penetrating oils for seized bolts.
Penetrating oils are these petroleum-based products with a really low viscosity, so they run very thin. That's actually their whole point, since regular oils are too thick to squeeze into the gap between a nut and its threads. Now, most garages do stash some WD-40 since it's great for many everyday jobs around the garage. However, it may not always get the job done since it's more of a multi-use spray rather than a true penetrating oil. If you're someone who does a lot of fixing, a rusty bolt will eventually find you, so it's always a great idea to have a good penetrating oil around.
Using it is pretty simple too. To get started, clear away any loose dirt or grime around the bolt, as that will ensure the spray actually reaches the metal. Next, soak the area generously, covering as much of the exposed surface as possible, then leave it for a few minutes to let the oil seep properly into the crevices.
Why penetrating oils work the best here
You should see the bolt turn with your wrench or socket. If it still doesn't give somehow, hit it with another round and wait again. That should definitely do it by now. If not, then you're dealing with a really messed up nut, and you might want to step things up and give it an overnight soak.
There's this other method to free a rusted bolt you might be tempted to try as well. It involves heat from either a propane torch or a heat gun. It works, too. The idea is that the outer part of the nut expands more quickly, since it heats faster than the inner, causing the nut to loosen just a bit.
We are not saying that you shouldn't try it at all, but the method just asks a lot of you. For one, fire around a garage full of flammable material is trouble. There's also a chance of heating the bolt to the point it snaps, which turns the job into removing a broken bolt, a tougher task.
Penetrating oil sidesteps most of that. A can goes anywhere, you can aim the straw right where you need it, and you are free to do something else while it soaks. One thing to remember, though, is that it's flammable. It's advisable not to spray it on a part that was just heated. If a job truly needs both, the trick is to heat it, let it cool, then soak it, according to Plant Engineering.