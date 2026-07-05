What Is The Cheapest Car That Has Butterfly Doors?

One rule of thumb for cars, specifically about their doors, goes like this — the more high-end, sporty, and extreme the car is, the more likely it is to have some type of crazy door arrangement. Lamborghini started the trend with the iconic scissor doors; the V12-powered Pagani Huayra and Utopia both have gullwing doors, and Koenigsegg quite literally invented a new type of crazy supercar door — the dihedral syncro-helix. Butterfly doors are one of the more common kinds, as seen on McLarens, but you might be wondering, do you have to own a high-end supercar to have butterfly doors? Is there a cheaper way?

The answer is yes! The Toyota Sera, a small two-door coupe that was only sold in Japan, is currently still the cheapest way to have a car with butterfly doors. Aside from the butterfly doors themselves, it's a pretty standard 90s Toyota, just one that happens to look fun and interesting. Think of it as a Toyota Paseo, but with McLaren F1 doors, literally — the Sera's doors inspired the doors on the McLaren F1.

The Sera is cheap, but it is a JDM-only model, so you might have to import one, and you will have to deal with right-hand drive. Of course, being that the Sera turned 25 quite a while ago, there are a few available on U.S. classifieds. Classic.com puts the Toyota Sera's average value at right around $11,500, and that's for titled and already imported cars.