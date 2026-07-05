How To Remove Stains From Your Car's Windshield Or Window Without Scratching The Glass

Keeping your windshield clean and clear is quite important while driving, so it can be frustrating when there's a stubborn stain blocking your vision and windshield wipers don't seem to be enough to wipe it away. However, don't act too hastily. There are a few things you should keep in mind if you don't want to scratch your windshield and keep it as clear as can be.

You'll first need some essential tools, including microfiber towels, a soft-bristled brush, distilled water, white vinegar, glass cleaner, and rubbing alcohol. Some tougher stains may even call for a clay bar. If you're cleaning a water stain, start by rinsing the windshield with plain water to remove loose debris that could scratch it. Spray your glass cleaner onto the stained area, then let it sit for a little while. Take out the microfiber towel and gently wipe the area in a circular motion. You may need to use the soft-bristled brush for tougher stains. After, rinse the windshield with the distilled water. If the stain is still there, try white vinegar instead of water and repeat the process.