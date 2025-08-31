Users Say This Common Household Item Can Clean Your Car's Windshield With Ease

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Driving at night can be great. The roads are quiet, there's no traffic about, and some soft music can make it a quite peaceful experience. However, it's all ruined when a bright light blasts through your dirty windshield and you're blinded for a few seconds. Of course, a dirty windshield can cause glare and obstruct your vision at any time, but it's probably more noticeable at night.

Once that happens, it's a good idea to have a go at cleaning your windshield. This can help reduce glare, but the problem is, while it's easy to tend to the exterior, getting a perfect finish on the inside can be really quite tricky. Access is awkward, and it might be covered in grease and old cleaners, not to mention stray coffee droplets and whatever else. This can often mean that you just end up smearing the grease around your windshield, making it even worse than before.

If that sounds familiar, there's a quick, easy, and super-cheap hack that can be carried out with a common item you've probably got lying around the house already. The item in question is a Magic Eraser, or melamine foam as it's known without the brand name attached. When used correctly, it can work wonders on your windshield, so here's how to do it.