Users Say This Common Household Item Can Clean Your Car's Windshield With Ease
Driving at night can be great. The roads are quiet, there's no traffic about, and some soft music can make it a quite peaceful experience. However, it's all ruined when a bright light blasts through your dirty windshield and you're blinded for a few seconds. Of course, a dirty windshield can cause glare and obstruct your vision at any time, but it's probably more noticeable at night.
Once that happens, it's a good idea to have a go at cleaning your windshield. This can help reduce glare, but the problem is, while it's easy to tend to the exterior, getting a perfect finish on the inside can be really quite tricky. Access is awkward, and it might be covered in grease and old cleaners, not to mention stray coffee droplets and whatever else. This can often mean that you just end up smearing the grease around your windshield, making it even worse than before.
If that sounds familiar, there's a quick, easy, and super-cheap hack that can be carried out with a common item you've probably got lying around the house already. The item in question is a Magic Eraser, or melamine foam as it's known without the brand name attached. When used correctly, it can work wonders on your windshield, so here's how to do it.
How to clean the inside of your windshield with a Magic Eraser
First thing's first, grab a clean and dry microfiber cloth. With this, you're going to wipe down the inside of your windshield. The idea here is to remove any small bits of dust, as you run the risk of scratching your windshield should any debris remain in place when going across with the Magic Eraser. There's no need to worry about the slightly abrasive Magic Eraser scratching your windshield on its own. Melamine sponges have a hardness rating of 4 on the Mohs Hardness Scale, whereas windshields are rated between 5.5 and 9 depending on the car glass type.
Once the windshield is wiped with a microfiber, get the magic eraser, dunk it into a cup of clean, clear water, and then squeeze to rinse. This activates the sponge, and so is an important step. Next, place a towel over your dashboard to avoid droplets from staining the dash-top. At this point, it's okay to start cleaning the shield with the sponge. Work in small circular motions and ensure you get complete coverage.
When finished, get another clean microfiber to buff and dry the shield, making sure you leave no sponge residue behind. If you're not thorough, you'll wind up repeating the process. From there, you can either call it a day and enjoy your streak-free windshield, or finish up by using a highly rated glass cleaning product for extra polish.