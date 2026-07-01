What Happens If You Max Out The Speed Limiter On A Car? Here's How The Tech Works

It's pretty self-explanatory: a speed limiter is a component in your car that stops it from going faster than a set number – for the sake of safety. Some of these are baked into the car at the factory itself, while many others are bolted on later by a third party. Not every car has one, especially if it's an older model. However, plenty of modern cars come with one, and in the EU, they even ship with an Intelligent Speed Assistance limiter, which is required by law.

A speed limiter isn't really a component you can yank out whenever you wish to unlock more speed. On most modern cars, it's a part of electronic sensors wired to the small embedded computer hooked up to the car's engine, also known as the ECU (electronic control unit). These sensors keep tabs on your speed, and the instant it reaches the set ceiling, they clamp down. Usually, that's done by pinching off some of the air and fuel reaching the cylinders. Moreover, since all modern cars run a throttle-by-wire system – instead of a physical cable connecting your pedal to the engine — the signal can simply be tweaked to hold the throttle.

As for what happens when you max it out, well, you can try to bury the pedal all you want, you'll simply not be able to get around it. It's a seamless process, and you won't feel a jolt or anything — the car will just refuse to climb any higher. The power gradually tapers off until you settle back to the allowed speed.