How Much Does Harbor Freight's Lawn Mower Cost & Is It Any Good?

Summer is about outdoor gatherings, laps in the pool, and, of course, yard cleanup. Fortunately, Harbor Freight has several top summer items for everything from seasonal decorating to gardening to lawn care. The hardware chain even has some heavy-duty summer landscaping essentials in its inventory. Look no further than the Atlas 80-volt brushless and cordless lawn mower: a self-propelled, 21-inch deck push mower from a Harbor Freight-exclusive brand. Without any sale or discount applied, it costs $269.99 according to its Harbor Freight website listing.

In terms of performance, Harbor Freight makes some big claims about this mower. It promises an 80-minute runtime on two 80V batteries, though it can get by with just one for less runtime. The wheels adjust to accommodate for seven different cutting heights, it has the ability to mulch, bag, or side discharge grass clippings, and includes a push-button start. Unfortunately, it should be clarified that for $270, the two Atlas 80V batteries needed to run it aren't included. These start at $139.99 and go as high as $249.99 for the extreme performance version.

Outside of marketing speak, how does this Atlas mower actually hold up? According to Harbor Freight shoppers from across the Internet, it's a largely solid purchase that typically delivers on its advertised claims, but that's not to say it's perfect.