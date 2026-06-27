This Simple Tool Can Keep Your Lawn Level Without Breaking The Bank

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Maintaining a yard the neighbors will envy, starts with a high-quality mower. However, even if you're running the best riding lawn mower brand available from Home Depot, it won't solve all your turf problems. Take for instance, situations where you might have visibly uneven sections that include bumps or dips. Not only can this diminish your properties appearance, but it also creates trip hazards and areas where water can pool, negatively impacting grass health.

There are a variety of methods to tackle this issue, such as pull-behind heavy rollers and drag mats. Unfortunately, these options have downsides. First, they can cost quite a bit, depending on the size and brand. You'll also need a vehicle like a riding mower, or ATV to pull them. However, there is a less expensive choice that still performs admirably — a lawn leveling rake.

Unlike a standard rake, with tines that spread out and curl down on the ends for grabbing leaves, a leveling rake has horizontally mounted, flat tines that slide over the ground. You can find many budget options, such as the Vivosun Stainless Steel Lawn Leveling Rake for $56.99 at HomeDepot.com. The low price makes it an easy investment for those looking to improve their lawns without significant disruption to existing vegetation.