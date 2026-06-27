This Simple Tool Can Keep Your Lawn Level Without Breaking The Bank
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Maintaining a yard the neighbors will envy, starts with a high-quality mower. However, even if you're running the best riding lawn mower brand available from Home Depot, it won't solve all your turf problems. Take for instance, situations where you might have visibly uneven sections that include bumps or dips. Not only can this diminish your properties appearance, but it also creates trip hazards and areas where water can pool, negatively impacting grass health.
There are a variety of methods to tackle this issue, such as pull-behind heavy rollers and drag mats. Unfortunately, these options have downsides. First, they can cost quite a bit, depending on the size and brand. You'll also need a vehicle like a riding mower, or ATV to pull them. However, there is a less expensive choice that still performs admirably — a lawn leveling rake.
Unlike a standard rake, with tines that spread out and curl down on the ends for grabbing leaves, a leveling rake has horizontally mounted, flat tines that slide over the ground. You can find many budget options, such as the Vivosun Stainless Steel Lawn Leveling Rake for $56.99 at HomeDepot.com. The low price makes it an easy investment for those looking to improve their lawns without significant disruption to existing vegetation.
How to level a lawn with a leveling rake
The first step in the process is to mow your grass short but try not to scalp it. Lowering the cutting height too much goes against the 1/3 rule for mowing, as it can invite pests and disease, turning your green space brown. Next, you'll need to dethatch the grass with something like the Walensee Thatch Rake on Amazon.com for $34.99. This tool essentially scoops up the loose grass clippings and other organic matter that's built up in the grass which prevents water from seeping into the soil.
Next, you'll need something to fill in those dips in your yard. Referred to as "top dressing," the main ingredient is topsoil; however it's recommended to add in some compost, which helps your soil hold more moisture. While it'll be a bit a work, spreading out the top dressing is as simple as using a shovel and focusing on the bumpiest spots of your turf.
It's at this point where the leveling rake finally makes an entrance. While holding the leveling rake handle, you can drag or simply push it a back-and-forth, guiding the tines over the loose top dressing. The taller sections of soil will be caught in the tool and distributed elsewhere. Meanwhile, the tines won't disturb lower sections or dips, instead focusing on areas that rise above the rest. Eventually the levelling rake will redistribute the top dressing to the lower areas and make the whole area level — it's in the name.