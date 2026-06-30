How To Clean Your Shop Vac To Keep It Running Like New

With the machine turned off, check the filter for build-up or damage. Depending on the unit, you may need to replace the filter with a new one. However, some shop vacs come equipped with a permanent filter. In that case you'll need to clean it, which essentially involves gently loosening the accumulated dust and debris by tapping it with another tool or against the inside of garbage can. Other models of filter, such as Shop-Vac's reusable disc, full polyester, and cartridge filters, can also be rinsed with water, then dried before reinstalling. However, you should always check the manual for your brand of jobsite vacuum to confirm cleaning recommendations.

The hose is another place you need to keep an eye on, as there are plenty of places where material can build up or even larger pieces of debris can get lodged, impacting airflow. Similar to how you would clean your shop vac's filter, start with the unit powered off and disconnect the hose. Then, gently shake it to allow any trapped material to fall out.

Lastly, the canister, where all the collected material is held, shouldn't be neglected either. For one thing, you may consider emptying it out after every use, as this can make cleaning easier. If you notice build-up on the bottom or sides of the canister, sweep it off so all the vacuumed bits are dumped into the trash.