Why Do Some Motorcycles Have Inverted Forks?

Not all telescopic suspensions are built the same on motorcycles. In fact, some of them are mounted upside down. It's easy to tell which one's which. If the fatter tubes (typically gold, black, or colored) sit up high near the bars, while the skinnier ones (usually silver) run toward the wheel, then you're looking at an inverted fork telescopic suspension. These are also referred to as upside-down forks by those who prefer to be more literal, and even abbreviated to USD. They work exactly the same way as a regular fork, just in reverse, which brings about some changes in how the suspension performs.

The main difference is the stiffness. In a regular fork, it's the skinny tubes that connect to the triple clamp, the part that joins the forks to the frame of the bike. When you flip that, the wide tubes end up sitting up top. These beefier tubes resist bending far better while at the same time also giving the clamp a firmer grip.

The benefits add up fast, especially when you are hard on the brakes — that's when a bunch of force is dumped into the forks right below the lower triple clamp, which ends up taking the brunt of the load. An inverted fork can reduce this strain by putting its fattest, stiffest section right there. This results in less flex, and in turn, more precise steering, while you also feel where the wheel is going much better.