How To Get Rid Of Pesky Bird Poop Without Damaging Your Car's Finish

You walk outside and head to your car for your morning commute, and notice a big white splotch on the roof. It's always a mood killer to see bird poop on your car — can't they hang out in another tree? Fortunately, it's not too hard to remove bird poop, but you'll need to act fast and use products that won't damage your car's paint or finish in the process.

You don't need anything fancy to safely remove bird poop from your car. All you need is water, soap, and a microfiber towel. If the bird poop is fresh, you can usually just wash it away with water from a hose. If the dropping is a bit older, use a damp cloth to dab at it, avoiding harsh scrubbing. Not coming off that easily? Soak the microfiber towel in soapy water and lay it over the bird poop for 10 to 15 minutes, which should soften it up. After that, you can gently wipe it away without scrubbing. This will avoid scratching the paint. An alternative is to use a detailer, which will lubricate the area, letting you lift the poop without scrubbing.