How Much Does A Car Alignment Cost? Here's What You Should Expect To Pay

Wheel alignment is an important maintenance task that's worth doing periodically, roughly once a year or every 12,000 to 15,000 miles. Good alignment ensures a more stable drive and even tire wear, and it's important for your vehicle's overall health. Given how essential it is, every driver should have an idea of what they should be paying for such a service. After all, mechanics may overcharge for common car repairs like this, so being aware of what the fair price range is will help you stay within budget.

Wheel alignments are, generally speaking, on the more affordable end of the price spectrum as far as automotive repairs go. For a front-end two-wheel alignment, you'll likely pay anywhere from $50 to $100 or so . A four-wheel alignment is a slightly bigger job, so it'll cost more. These alignments typically start around $100 and can go as high as $175. Regardless, it's a good idea to shop around so you can find the best deal without compromising quality service.

While these are useful estimates, there's no one-size-fits-all price for a wheel alignment, be it for two or four wheels. Several factors can increase the final bill.