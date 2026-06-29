These New Dodge Models Should Hit US Streets By 2030 (And One's A Hyper Muscle Car)

Things are a little strange for the Dodge brand right now. After spending much of the 2010s and early 2020s revitalizing itself as a muscle-car performance brand known for things like the monstrous Hellcat and Hellephant V8 engines, Dodge currently finds itself in an unsure spot. It's iconic, previous-generation V8-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars have both been discontinued, replaced with a new version of the Charger/Daytona that offers both electric and gasoline inline-six powertrains. Now, both Dodge parent company Stellantis and the auto industry itself are drawing back from earlier plans to pursue electrification and lower emissions aggressively.

As part of this shift, the short-lived Dodge Hornet crossover, which offered a plug-in hybrid variant, was officially killed off in early 2026. In the meantime, Dodge is hoping to get its mojo back, with plans to bring the beloved HEMI V8 engine back to the Charger — beyond that, the current Dodge lineup is quite thin. At the moment, the Dodge brand has two main offerings — the aforementioned Charger and the aging third-generation Durango SUV, which dates back to 2011.

However, as part of Stellantis' broader, 69 billion dollar strategy for the rest of the decade, there are a couple of notable new additions that should be hitting Dodge dealers by 2030, including an entry-level enthusiast SUV which brings back a classic, 1980s model name, and an interesting new halo performance car — both with SRT-branded performance versions in the works.