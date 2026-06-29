These New Dodge Models Should Hit US Streets By 2030 (And One's A Hyper Muscle Car)
Things are a little strange for the Dodge brand right now. After spending much of the 2010s and early 2020s revitalizing itself as a muscle-car performance brand known for things like the monstrous Hellcat and Hellephant V8 engines, Dodge currently finds itself in an unsure spot. It's iconic, previous-generation V8-powered Challenger and Charger muscle cars have both been discontinued, replaced with a new version of the Charger/Daytona that offers both electric and gasoline inline-six powertrains. Now, both Dodge parent company Stellantis and the auto industry itself are drawing back from earlier plans to pursue electrification and lower emissions aggressively.
As part of this shift, the short-lived Dodge Hornet crossover, which offered a plug-in hybrid variant, was officially killed off in early 2026. In the meantime, Dodge is hoping to get its mojo back, with plans to bring the beloved HEMI V8 engine back to the Charger — beyond that, the current Dodge lineup is quite thin. At the moment, the Dodge brand has two main offerings — the aforementioned Charger and the aging third-generation Durango SUV, which dates back to 2011.
However, as part of Stellantis' broader, 69 billion dollar strategy for the rest of the decade, there are a couple of notable new additions that should be hitting Dodge dealers by 2030, including an entry-level enthusiast SUV which brings back a classic, 1980s model name, and an interesting new halo performance car — both with SRT-branded performance versions in the works.
The GLH is coming back
The so-called FaSTLAne 2030 Strategy that Stellants laid out includes many new vehicles across the company's various brands, all planned to be part of the lineup by 2030. For the Dodge brand's piece of the pie, the strategy includes four models, including the current versions of the Charger (likely with a V8 option soon), and amazingly, the current Durango too — presumably with some substantial updates along the way.
Those established models will be joined by two new additions to the lineup, the first being an entry-level performance vehicle called the GLH. The original 1980s-era Dodge Omni GLH and GLHS were potent hot hatchbacks that have become cult classics today — but rather than a small hatchback like the Omni or a compact sedan like the old Dodge Neon SRT-4, the new GLH looks like it will be a compact crossover SUV.
If this brings to your mind the recently departed Dodge Hornet, you aren't alone. In fact, Dodge even used the GLH name on a customized, concept version of the Hornet and has hinted that this new model will be a much-improved follow-up to the Hornet. At the moment, other details on the GLH are scarce, but Dodge did say that it will serve as a sub-$40,000 entry point into the brand. Based on both the Hornet and the original GLH models, we expect a small crossover with a hopped-up turbocharged engine and likely a grippy all-wheel-drive system.
Meet the Dodge Copperhead SRT
The most exciting upcoming addition to the Dodge brand has to be a new halo performance model that will sit atop the lineup. When one thinks of a Dodge halo car, the legendary Viper is probably what comes to mind, but the new sports car won't be called Viper. Instead, it will bring back another snake-inspired name from Dodge's past, Copperhead, which was used on a 1997 sports car concept that never saw production.
Dodge describes the upcoming SRT Copperhead as a "hyper muscle car", and though it hasn't publicly shown any images of the car yet, it did show a concept version to the press. It will be built on a different platform than the Charger, which sits lower to the ground and is more sports car-like. No mechanical details have been confirmed, the Copperhead may have multiple engine options when it arrives, possibly the Hurricane inline-six, along with most likely, a version of the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8.
When it arrives, the Copperhead's starting price is rumored to be around $100,000, which would put it well above the starting price of the Chevrolet Corvette. Whether it's a new halo performance car or a more affordable model aimed at the everyday enthusiast, both vehicles should be welcome additions to the Dodge lineup following a period of uncertainty.