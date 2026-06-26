TSA PreCheck Goes Free For Some Veterans – How To See If You're Eligible
TSA PreCheck can be a smooth process and a smart investment, especially when the regular line is long and you're in a hurry to board your flight. Some passengers, specifically veterans, can get the service for free, thanks to the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act. However, the benefit is limited to those who meet certain requirements.
To be considered eligible, you have to be a veteran enrolled in VA healthcare and have a disability connected to your service. This includes permanent blindness, a VA-issued prosthetic limb, or the need for a wheelchair issued by the VA. If you're unsure about the details, you can always check your VA account for an eligibility letter, which you can then use to apply for or renew TSA PreCheck through IDEMIA. From there, you can complete the application, fingerprinting, and photo process before getting approved. If you need help with your VA eligibility letter, contact the VA directly, as the TSA cannot confirm eligibility details.
However, receiving an eligibility letter from the VA does not automatically mean you can access free PreCheck. You must also meet the TSA's standard requirements, including a background check and security screening. You must also meet the TSA's standard citizenship rules before the process is complete. Even if you don't qualify for free PreCheck, TSA Cares can still provide support as you go through the security checkpoint. For any questions about your PreCheck application, you should contact the TSA.
Inside the TSA PreCheck cost and value
Free TSA PreCheck enrollment under the VETS Safe Travel Act does not apply to veterans' family members. But minors under the age of 17 using TSA PreCheck lanes, as well as some service members and families, could be eligible for separate PreCheck programs. The TSA also provides assistance to veterans unable to meet specific physical requirements due to medical conditions. Currently, the TSA PreCheck free enrollment process is only available through approved providers.
If you don't qualify for free PreCheck, you can expect to pay a $76.75 enrollment fee, which is valid for five years. The application process begins online and is completed in person at an approved enrollment center, where you may need an appointment and the required documentation to finish. Renewing your TSA PreCheck will cost you $58.75 for five years online, and $66.75 in person for five years. If you're already enrolled in an approved traveler program, you may not need to enroll separately.
When it comes to whether or not PreCheck is worth it, the answer depends on how much you travel. PreCheck lines are often shorter and move faster than standard lines, and you don't have to remove your belt or take your laptop out before sending it through the scanner. But if you don't fly that often, you could decide to just go through the standard screening process and save on the added cost.