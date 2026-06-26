TSA PreCheck Goes Free For Some Veterans – How To See If You're Eligible

TSA PreCheck can be a smooth process and a smart investment, especially when the regular line is long and you're in a hurry to board your flight. Some passengers, specifically veterans, can get the service for free, thanks to the Veterans Expedited TSA Screening (VETS) Safe Travel Act. However, the benefit is limited to those who meet certain requirements.

To be considered eligible, you have to be a veteran enrolled in VA healthcare and have a disability connected to your service. This includes permanent blindness, a VA-issued prosthetic limb, or the need for a wheelchair issued by the VA. If you're unsure about the details, you can always check your VA account for an eligibility letter, which you can then use to apply for or renew TSA PreCheck through IDEMIA. From there, you can complete the application, fingerprinting, and photo process before getting approved. If you need help with your VA eligibility letter, contact the VA directly, as the TSA cannot confirm eligibility details.

However, receiving an eligibility letter from the VA does not automatically mean you can access free PreCheck. You must also meet the TSA's standard requirements, including a background check and security screening. You must also meet the TSA's standard citizenship rules before the process is complete. Even if you don't qualify for free PreCheck, TSA Cares can still provide support as you go through the security checkpoint. For any questions about your PreCheck application, you should contact the TSA.