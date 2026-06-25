Polestar Just Got Kicked Out Of America - Here's Why It Can't Sell New EVs In The US Anymore

Seemingly as quickly as it entered the market, Polestar has made an exit. The EV-focused spinoff of Volvo announced today, June 25th, that it will be exiting the U.S. market. But it does not appear that the departure was voluntary.

A press release from Polestar states: "This follows a decision from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security to not grant Polestar an authorization under the current Connected Vehicle Rule to sell vehicles in the U.S. from model year 2027 onwards." This means that new 2026 model year cars and anything made earlier is fine. But next model year gets the boot.

The Bureau of Industry and Security's Connected Vehicle Rule "Prohibits sales of connected vehicles by connected vehicle manufacturers owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of China or Russia, and vehicles using their covered software."

Polestar's headquarters are in Sweden, and it manufactured the Polestar 3 SUV in South Carolina. Polestar's parent company, Geely, is headquartered in China, a fact that likely sealed the deal for Polestar's American efforts.