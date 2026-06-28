What Is Concrete Spalling And How Do You Fix It?

The American Dream involves a spouse, two to four kids, a white picket fence, and a driveway with enough room for your big, gas-guzzling pickup truck. It's idyllic, really, except when that perfect portrait of property is marred by spalling. Spalling is the pitting or chipping of concrete and is one of the more common problems with concrete driveways.

Concrete driveways generally last longer than asphalt ones, but they can be prone to spalling. It occurs most frequently in areas with wide temperature swings, particularly those that freeze frequently. The freeze-and-thaw cycle can cause water to seep into the concrete's pores. Then, when the water freezes, it expands, leading to the chipping and pitting that's sabotaging your serene suburban sanctuary.

Spalling is preventable and repairable, but a little preparation can go a long way in keeping your driveway pristine. A good sealant can keep those pesky water molecules from seeping their way into your splendid slab of cement, while patches can cover up some of the damage, but you need to stay on top of it all the same. Here's what to do.