Want To Keep Your Mower Deck From Rusting? This May Be A Solution

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A metal mower deck is much sturdier than a plastic one and can withstand much more abuse, but it has one distinct weakness: rust. Even if you store your mower indoors between sessions, wear and tear will eventually take its toll. The ambient humidity and the moisture in the grass itself can eventually lead to corrosion.

There are a few different ways to deal with this. One hack that can extend the life of your mower is to regularly spray the blade and interior of the deck with WD-40. This helps keep grass from sticking and prevents moisture from penetrating the metal. You can also use it to spot-treat areas of rust that have already formed. It doesn't last very long with regular use, though, and it isn't ideal for the deck's exterior, as it can break down sealant layers and protective waxes over the paint with prolonged exposure.

You can always sand down any damaged areas and apply new layers of rust-resistant paint to both the top and the underside of the mower deck. This adds a new protective layer that can help prevent further erosion of your mower. This is a long-term solution and can get your mower looking brand new, but it's a lot of work. There's one solution that you can add on top of the paint to take rust prevention even further, and applying it is dead simple. It's called Fluid Film.