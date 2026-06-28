Michelin CrossClimate2 Vs Bridgestone WeatherPeak: What's The Difference?
If you need a new set of tires that will handle summer and winter, you're going to want all-season tires, and that search might lead you to the Michelin CrossClimate2 and the Bridgestone WeatherPeak. Both tires meet industry standards for severe snow performance while still giving you the year-round traction you need, with no seasonal tire changes necessary. And both are some of the best all-weather tires you can buy.
But despite those similarities, the two tires do have slightly different priorities. Marketing for the Michelin CrossClimate2 revolves more around its great treadwear rating and all-weather stopping performance, while the Bridgestone WeatherPeak focuses more on ride comfort and winter traction. Understanding the places where each tire stands out can help you decide which tire will truly be the best for your driving habits.
Michelin also makes some big claims about the CrossClimate2 compared to all-weather tires from other major tire brands. Its testing shows that the CrossClimate2 stops shorter than four leading competitors in both wet and dry conditions and also lasts up to 15,000 miles longer than competing tires — although it did not compare the tire against the WeatherPeak. That said, the CrossClimate2's 89 sizes are more than double the WeatherPeak.
What's different about the Bridgestone WeatherPeak
Michelin backs its CrossClimate2 with a 60,000-mile warranty and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, but Bridgestone betters it with a more generous 70,000-mile warranty and 90-day satisfaction guarantee. They also cost less than the CrossClimate2, at least based on Discount Tire pricing. Michelin CrossClimate2s for a 205/50R17 fit start at $233 each, while the equivalent Bridgestone WeatherPeaks are $185. The story's the same for larger 255/65R18 tires: Michelin wants $295 each, while Bridgestone asks for $253 each.
Customer reviews may well justify the price premium, however. On Michelin's site, the CrossClimate2 sits at 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 5,858 reviews — proving that it's undoubtedly one of drivers' favorite Michelin tires. Meanwhile, the WeatherPeak has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating based on 838 reviews on the Bridgestone site. The story is similar over on Discount Tire: The CrossClimate2 has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating there, as well, based on 5,301 user reviews. The WeatherPeak, meanwhile, is rated 4.6 stars based on 349 reviews.
Overall, the Michelin CrossClimate2 tire has nearly three times as many sizes and stronger overall customer ratings. Meanwhile, the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire comes with a longer mileage warranty and a lower average price, but offers fewer options.