Michelin CrossClimate2 Vs Bridgestone WeatherPeak: What's The Difference?

If you need a new set of tires that will handle summer and winter, you're going to want all-season tires, and that search might lead you to the Michelin CrossClimate2 and the Bridgestone WeatherPeak. Both tires meet industry standards for severe snow performance while still giving you the year-round traction you need, with no seasonal tire changes necessary. And both are some of the best all-weather tires you can buy.

But despite those similarities, the two tires do have slightly different priorities. Marketing for the Michelin CrossClimate2 revolves more around its great treadwear rating and all-weather stopping performance, while the Bridgestone WeatherPeak focuses more on ride comfort and winter traction. Understanding the places where each tire stands out can help you decide which tire will truly be the best for your driving habits.

Michelin also makes some big claims about the CrossClimate2 compared to all-weather tires from other major tire brands. Its testing shows that the CrossClimate2 stops shorter than four leading competitors in both wet and dry conditions and also lasts up to 15,000 miles longer than competing tires — although it did not compare the tire against the WeatherPeak. That said, the CrossClimate2's 89 sizes are more than double the WeatherPeak.