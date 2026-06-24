Amazon Prime Day 2026: 4 Of The Best TV Deals Available Now

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Amazon's first major Prime Day events are usually held in early-to-mid July every year. 2026, however, has turned out to be different, with Amazon opening the discount floodgates earlier. As detailed in our article discussing the best early Amazon Prime tech deals, the first Amazon Prime Day event is now underway, starting June 23 and ending June 26, 2026.

Prime Day always brings deep discounts on televisions. However, large price cuts don't guarantee great value. Some budget models aren't worth buying regardless of how low their prices fall, so it's important to do your research before shopping.

To save you some elbow grease, we've picked a bunch of excellent TVs from major brands that are currently on sale during Prime Day, and most are less than $1,000 while the deals last. Our list of the best discounted TVs on Amazon includes a premium OLED TV from Sony, feature-packed mini LED TVs from Hisense and TCL, and a surprisingly affordable mini LED TV from Samsung.