Amazon Prime Day 2026: 4 Of The Best TV Deals Available Now
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Amazon's first major Prime Day events are usually held in early-to-mid July every year. 2026, however, has turned out to be different, with Amazon opening the discount floodgates earlier. As detailed in our article discussing the best early Amazon Prime tech deals, the first Amazon Prime Day event is now underway, starting June 23 and ending June 26, 2026.
Prime Day always brings deep discounts on televisions. However, large price cuts don't guarantee great value. Some budget models aren't worth buying regardless of how low their prices fall, so it's important to do your research before shopping.
To save you some elbow grease, we've picked a bunch of excellent TVs from major brands that are currently on sale during Prime Day, and most are less than $1,000 while the deals last. Our list of the best discounted TVs on Amazon includes a premium OLED TV from Sony, feature-packed mini LED TVs from Hisense and TCL, and a surprisingly affordable mini LED TV from Samsung.
Sony Bravia XR8B Series OLED 4K TV
One of the best TV deals we've come across during this Amazon Prime Day sale involves Sony's much sought-after Bravia OLED TVs, including the 65-inch Bravia XR8B TV on sale for just under $1,200. The extended XR8B lineup includes two other variants — a smaller 55-inch model and a larger 77-inch option. The most affordable of the lot is the 55-inch model that is on sale for $998, while the 77-inch option is significantly pricier at $1,798.
Models from this lineup are a slightly more affordable version of Sony's Bravia 8 lineup. The primary reason for the lower price tag is that the XR8B lineup lacks the XR Contrast Booster feature found on the XR8 series models. The rest of the hardware specs, however, remain the same.
Given that for most users, the lack of the XR contrast feature might not make a massive difference, the Bravia XR8B series ends up being a compelling OLED TV purchase. Both the base 55-inch model and the 65-inch model are deeply discounted by $500 and $800, respectively, when compared to their base price. However, looking at the price history reveals a more modest, but still impressive $350 discount for the cheaper TV, and $400 for the pricier model.
Hisense 75 U7 Mini LED ULED 4K UHD
Hisense may not be as widely recognized as Sony, LG, or Samsung, but there is no denying that the company has been behind several excellent large-screen TVs of late. Its latest model is a 75-inch mini LED 4K TV sold under the company's U7 lineup; the Hisense 75U7SF.
This TV packs several premium features into a package that would have cost significantly more just a few years ago. It uses mini LED backlighting technology, which should allow it to deliver improved brightness, contrast, and local dimming performance compared to traditional LED TVs. You can also expect improved HDR and more convincing black levels, particularly when watching movies or streaming high-quality content. Thanks to its support for a 165Hz refresh rate, this model also makes sense for people interested in gaming on a huge screen.
Other notable features of the Hisense 75U7SF 75-inch mini LED 4K TV include an anti-reflection coating on the display, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and support for Dolby Atmos. It runs Amazon's Fire TV interface and offers seamless integration with Amazon Alexa.
This 75-inch TV, until recently, used to be on sale for $1,298.99, but Prime Day discounts dropped that price down to $999.99. Worth noting that its initial base price was nearly $2,000, so this is a total 50% off. If you're looking for the same features in a smaller package, Hisense also sells 55-inch and 65-inch variants of the same TV, which are currently on sale for $599.99 and $849.99, respectively.
TCL QM64L 65 Mini LED TV
If you're on the lookout for a large-screen television that's well under $1,000, check out the TCL QM64L 65-inch mini LED TV. This TV is the most affordable piece of tech in this list and is currently on sale for just $529.99. This is a bargain for a 65-inch TV, and a 34% reduction from its base price of $799.99.
What makes the TCL more attractive is the fact that it offers similar features to the 75-inch Hisense TV we've discussed above. The highlight is the use of mini LED technology with 500 dimming zones for the display. Where it loses out compared to the Hisense is the lower refresh rate (144 Hz) and potentially lower overall brightness. Potentially, because the exact spec is nowhere to be found for the TCL, while the Hisense model offers 3,000 nits peak brightness.
Like the Hisense model, the TCL QM64L is powered by Amazon's Fire TV, which makes sense, as it's an Amazon exclusive. It's available in different sizes, including 55-inch (currently $429.99), 75-inch ($749.99), 85-inch ($999.99), and even 98-inch ($1,799.99).
Samsung 75-Inch Class Mini LED M80H Series
Samsung TVs usually aren't among the cheapest options, but Prime Day sales change that narrative. If you're looking for an affordable mini LED TV but want to stick to premium brands, check out the Samsung M80H Series 75-inch. It won't leave a gaping hole in your wallet, and it's still as feature-loaded as some of the other TVs listed here.
Samsung offers this TV in multiple sizes, such as the bigger 85-inch version currently priced at $1397.99, but the focus of our attention is the 75-inch model, which can be yours for $897.99, down from $1,197.99. Key specs include a 144 Hz refresh rate, 4K upscaling, and support for HDR 10+.
Being a Samsung, it's powered by the company's own Tizen OS platform, and can also become part of Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem. It also comes bundled with the Samsung TV Plus platform, which provides access to a wide variety of TV channels and shows without needing a separate subscription.