Costco Members Can Get $1,000 Or More Off A New Volkswagen With This Limited Time Perk
There's more to a Costco membership than just bulk groceries. Along with discounted fuel and cheap hot dogs and rotisserie chickens, there's a long list of perks that many non-members, and even some members, might miss. You can shop for new glasses or have your prescription filled, book a cruise or rent a car, purchase discounted insurance, and even allow the warehouse club to help you purchase your next set of wheels. If you've had your eye on a new Volkswagen, it's an especially good time to be a Costco member!
In addition to its car buying services, Costco is offering $1,000 to $1,250 incentives on the purchase or lease of select new Volkswagen models. This incentive can also be stacked with any manufacturer incentives for which you may qualify. This deal is valid through August 31, 2026, and includes the Volkswagen Atlas, the Atlas Cross Sport, and the Tiguan.
If you're a Costco member, simply visit the website to select one of these three models, register to receive a savings certificate with a promotion code that is unique to you, and present the certificate at your local Volkswagen dealership. At time of writing, additional savings opportunities from Volkswagen include a $500 military, veterans, and first responders bonus on the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and Tiguan; a $500 college graduate bonus on the Tiguan; and additional lease and purchase offers. Some Volkswagen deals end before the expiration of the Costco deal, and some deals may vary by region.
How to save more than $1,000
Gas prices may be down, but the cost of living continues to rise. Saving $1,000 or more on a new vehicle may just be the incentive you need to join Costco if you're not already a member. Joining is simple — you can do it online or in your local store at the membership counter. There are only two levels of membership. The basic Gold Star membership costs $65 per year and includes access to almost all membership perks. The Executive membership costs $130 per year and adds perks including early shopping hours and additional savings. Costco has more than 145 million cardholders and membership continues to grow.
Gold Star members will save $1,000 off the lease or purchase of an Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, or Tiguan, while Executive members will save $1,250. The Atlas is Volkswagen's largest vehicle. This three-row SUV seats seven and starts at $39,310. Its similar name might be confusing, but the Atlas Cross Sport, which debuted for the 2025 model year, is a smaller, two-row vehicle with a more streamlined look. It starts at $38,300. Finally, the Tiguan, which is a smaller SUV than both the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport, has a much lower starting price of $30,805.
Once your new car has a few miles on it, you can also take advantage of Costco's other automotive perks, including tires and 15% off parts, service and accessories. If Volkswagen isn't your vehicle of choice, Costco is currently offering deals on other brands, including Volvo, Chrysler and Chevrolet.