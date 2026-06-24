Costco Members Can Get $1,000 Or More Off A New Volkswagen With This Limited Time Perk

There's more to a Costco membership than just bulk groceries. Along with discounted fuel and cheap hot dogs and rotisserie chickens, there's a long list of perks that many non-members, and even some members, might miss. You can shop for new glasses or have your prescription filled, book a cruise or rent a car, purchase discounted insurance, and even allow the warehouse club to help you purchase your next set of wheels. If you've had your eye on a new Volkswagen, it's an especially good time to be a Costco member!

In addition to its car buying services, Costco is offering $1,000 to $1,250 incentives on the purchase or lease of select new Volkswagen models. This incentive can also be stacked with any manufacturer incentives for which you may qualify. This deal is valid through August 31, 2026, and includes the Volkswagen Atlas, the Atlas Cross Sport, and the Tiguan.

If you're a Costco member, simply visit the website to select one of these three models, register to receive a savings certificate with a promotion code that is unique to you, and present the certificate at your local Volkswagen dealership. At time of writing, additional savings opportunities from Volkswagen include a $500 military, veterans, and first responders bonus on the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and Tiguan; a $500 college graduate bonus on the Tiguan; and additional lease and purchase offers. Some Volkswagen deals end before the expiration of the Costco deal, and some deals may vary by region.