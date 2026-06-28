T-Mobile Scam Shield: How The Features Work (And What Users Say About The Service)

For some of us, there was a time — however long ago — when we would actually answer a call without knowing who was on the other end. For those of a certain age, answering the phone when it rang was just what you did, a behavior that stemmed from spending time around a landline — a now "ancient" technology, according to the kids. Thanks to the internet and the stunning transformation of cellphones that would eventually give us the smartphones that sit in our pockets today, the way we communicate has drastically changed.

According to a recent YouGov poll, 42% of people don't answer calls from numbers they don't recognize, while only 5% claim to answer calls regardless of the number that's calling. The reasoning for unanswered phone calls is a bit of a nuanced topic, with different age groups having different preferences on what they consider to be the norm. However, one common thread among them is the growing problem of spam.

Spam communications are no longer just limited to calls, but increasingly moving to text messages, as Consumer Reports found that scam text messages have increased by 50%. The FCC has been battling robocalls and spam texts in a number of ways, and network carriers have also introduced their own tools in an effort to stem the tide of unwanted calls and texts. For T-Mobile customers, the company has Scam Shield with both free and premium benefits, and a report spam feature — here's what you should know.