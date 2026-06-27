This Is Probably The Best & Safest Type Of Lawn Mower To Buy If You Have A Hilly Yard

Whether you love mowing the lawn every week or categorically loathe the job, most homeowners can agree that cutting grass can get pretty complicated if your yard has hills. In fact, cutting grass on a hillside can be pretty dangerous, particularly if you're working in even slightly damp conditions. So which style of mower is the best for cutting grass on a hill or an incline?

While there have been incredible advances in the riding mower sector when it comes to hill safety, a walk-behind mower is often still the safer bet. The reasoning for that is pretty obvious, as even walk-behind push mowers that are self-propelled provide users with far more control over the mower itself.

That is because they are smaller and require merely directional force to move instead of pedal maneuvering and steering. Even the most reliable riding mowers — including those with zero-turn wheel designs and auto shutoff features — are also still top-heavy enough that they can roll over if you hit a hillside the wrong way. That risk still exists with a walk-behind mower, but it is greatly diminished given the control they provide.