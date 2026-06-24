Ryobi's New Microtech Cordless Screwdriver Charges Via USB-C (And Actually Looks Useful)

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Home improvement jobs come in all sizes. Sometimes, you'll need a big power tool, while other occasions may require more precision — crucially, without compromising on power. For example, if you have to contend with small yet tight screws and the Ryobi six-piece Precision Screwdriver Set isn't enough, a possible solution could be the upcoming Ryobi Microtech Electric Precision Screwdriver — a small yet mighty tool that promises to move tiny fasteners with ease.

According to Ryobi's product listing, this small electric screwdriver is designed to deliver control and accuracy, with a 0.2 Nm (roughly 0.15 lb-ft) of torque and a top speed of 200 rpm. The collet is magnetized to make bit changes easier, and there's an LED light on the front to help with visibility. It charges via USB-C, with a Type-A-to-USB-C cable included with the tool. Also included are 50 bits and accessories as well as a carry case with a handy magnetization zone. Covering it all is a two-year Ryobi limited warranty, protecting purchasers from any workmanship defects.

On paper, there is a case to be made that this Ryobi cordless electric precision screwdriver will deserve a place among the great Ryobi tools homeowners should probably have on hand once it comes out, as it should come in handy in a host of situations.