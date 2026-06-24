Ryobi's New Microtech Cordless Screwdriver Charges Via USB-C (And Actually Looks Useful)
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Home improvement jobs come in all sizes. Sometimes, you'll need a big power tool, while other occasions may require more precision — crucially, without compromising on power. For example, if you have to contend with small yet tight screws and the Ryobi six-piece Precision Screwdriver Set isn't enough, a possible solution could be the upcoming Ryobi Microtech Electric Precision Screwdriver — a small yet mighty tool that promises to move tiny fasteners with ease.
According to Ryobi's product listing, this small electric screwdriver is designed to deliver control and accuracy, with a 0.2 Nm (roughly 0.15 lb-ft) of torque and a top speed of 200 rpm. The collet is magnetized to make bit changes easier, and there's an LED light on the front to help with visibility. It charges via USB-C, with a Type-A-to-USB-C cable included with the tool. Also included are 50 bits and accessories as well as a carry case with a handy magnetization zone. Covering it all is a two-year Ryobi limited warranty, protecting purchasers from any workmanship defects.
On paper, there is a case to be made that this Ryobi cordless electric precision screwdriver will deserve a place among the great Ryobi tools homeowners should probably have on hand once it comes out, as it should come in handy in a host of situations.
Where this Ryobi Microtech cordless screwdriver can come in handy
With its wide selection of bits and straightforward charging, the Ryobi Microtech cordless electric precision screwdriver seems both convenient and versatile. It has three modes, including a manual mode, that will suit various jobs. Mode 0, or the manual mode, is best for fragile devices or fasteners, where total torque control is essential. Think rusted, easily damaged old screws or materials like brittle plastic, scratch-prone metals, or peeling paint.
Ryobi recommends the lower-speed Mode 1 for small hardware and fasteners. Examples provided include phone repairs, glasses, and drone internals. Mode 2 offers more power and is meant for devices such as laptops, video game controllers, and electrical sockets. No matter the mode, the tool's directional switch lets you swap between clockwise and counterclockwise rotation.
Ryobi's Microtech screwdriver is reportedly slated to release in July 2026 for around $49.97. It looks like it has the potential to do a lot around the house and at work, and it's definitely one of the handful of new Ryobi USB lithium tools releasing in 2026 that we're excited about.