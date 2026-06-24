5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts During Amazon Prime Day 2026

It doesn't matter whether you're a woodworker, an automotive mechanic, or just someone with a messy car, pretty much every DIYer who collects DeWalt tools needs a good wet/dry vac as well. Better yet, instead of trailing extension cords every time you need to use it, why not get a battery-powered one that runs on the same system as your tools? The DeWalt 20V Max Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum (DCV581H) is currently marked down 32% for the Amazon Prime Day sale. This usually costs $174.00, but you can get it for $119.00

This vacuum can operate corded or cordless, so you can keep it plugged in at the shop and only use your batteries on the go. It has a 2-gallon tank with onboard accessory storage and comes with a wide gulper nozzle, crevice tool, a 5-foot hose with a 1-¼-inch diameter, and a HEPA filter that promises to trap dust with 99.97% efficiency at 1 micron.

DeWalt's wet/dry vacuum is also highly regarded by customers. The tool has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, based on over 8,500 reviews. Customers regularly praise its performance, easy portability, and overall convenience. That said, there have been complaints about poor battery life and reduced suction when running cordlessly. So, you might consider investing in a high-capacity battery as well if you intend to use it cordless regularly.