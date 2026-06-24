5 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts During Amazon Prime Day 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Prime Day sale is one of the best times to buy power tools. Hundreds of tools from dozens of companies receive significant markdowns, including many products from premium brands. There have already been quite a few deep discounts on DeWalt tools in June, but Prime Day has brought even more price cuts.
There are tons of accessories on sale, like the DeWalt 100-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at 50% off, or the DeWalt 21-piece Titanium Nitrided Coated Pilot Pointed Drill Bit Set that's 30% off. There is even a deal on the company's coveted lithium-ion batteries, with two DeWalt 2Ah 20V Max batteries and two DeWalt 4Ah 20V Max batteries available for just $129.00. These all make great additions for anyone looking to start a new collection or boost an existing one. But a lot of you are probably more interested in the tools themselves.
Only a handful of DeWalt tools have been discounted by more than 20% for the sale. Those looking to take advantage of the sale need only visit Amazon's site and check out everything on offer. That said, some might prefer to skip scraping through page after page of sales; to that end, here are some of the best discounts on DeWalt tools currently available.
DeWalt 20V Max Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
It doesn't matter whether you're a woodworker, an automotive mechanic, or just someone with a messy car, pretty much every DIYer who collects DeWalt tools needs a good wet/dry vac as well. Better yet, instead of trailing extension cords every time you need to use it, why not get a battery-powered one that runs on the same system as your tools? The DeWalt 20V Max Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum (DCV581H) is currently marked down 32% for the Amazon Prime Day sale. This usually costs $174.00, but you can get it for $119.00
This vacuum can operate corded or cordless, so you can keep it plugged in at the shop and only use your batteries on the go. It has a 2-gallon tank with onboard accessory storage and comes with a wide gulper nozzle, crevice tool, a 5-foot hose with a 1-¼-inch diameter, and a HEPA filter that promises to trap dust with 99.97% efficiency at 1 micron.
DeWalt's wet/dry vacuum is also highly regarded by customers. The tool has a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, based on over 8,500 reviews. Customers regularly praise its performance, easy portability, and overall convenience. That said, there have been complaints about poor battery life and reduced suction when running cordlessly. So, you might consider investing in a high-capacity battery as well if you intend to use it cordless regularly.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw
A good reciprocating saw has a thousand uses, from cutting drywall and wooden 2x4s to limbing trees and cutting pipe. This makes it an excellent addition to any collection. One option DeWalt users might consider is the 20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw (DCS367B). This typically goes for $199.00, but the Prime Day sale has it marked down by 20%, bringing the price to $159.00.
This is part of DeWalt's XR tool line, which means it has a brushless motor that claims greater performance, improved longevity, and better battery life than the basic models. DeWalt promises up to 2,900 strokes per minute and 2.5 times the runtime of the older, brushed models. It's compact, at 14.5 inches in length, has a 1-⅛-inch stroke length, a variable speed trigger, and a built-in LED to light up what you're cutting.
The mark-down might not be as steep as some of the other items on this list, but the 20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw is one of DeWalt's top-rated tools on the platform. It has a stellar average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 from more than 10,700 reviews. Fans rave about its build quality, basic functionality, cutting performance, compact size, lightweight, durability, and raw power. The main complaint, as with other cordless DeWalt tools, is that it goes through batteries quickly.
DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Oscillating Multitool Combo Kit
Some of the best deals that you'll find during any tool sale are nearly always the combo kits. These are already designed to offer better value, and that only improves if you buy them on sale. One of the better deals on a combo kit during this Prime Day Sale is the DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Oscillating Multitool Combo Kit (DCK251D2). This usually costs $299.00, but you can save a Benjamin and get it now for just $199.00.
This kit combines the DCD777 20V Max ½-inch Compact Drill/Driver with the DCS356 20V Max 3-Speed Oscillating Multitool. The drill has a compact design with an ergonomic grip. It's powered by a brushless motor that promises up to 1,600 rpm, has 15 clutch settings, and an LED in the nose. The multitool is also brushless, boasting up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. It has three separate speed settings and a variable speed trigger as well. The kit also includes two DeWalt 2Ah 20V lithium-ion batteries, a DCB1102 charger, and a contractor bag.
This kit is also very well rated. It has 4.8 out of 5 with a little over 1,300 reviews. The most frequent point of praise is its great value, and that's before the additional 33% discount. Buyers also like the quality and power of the included tools, though there are once again some who aren't impressed with the battery life. That's less surprising in this instance as the included batteries are only 2Ah.
DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Circular Saw Combo Kit
DeWalt has another combo kit on sale during Prime Day that you might want to check out. The DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Circular Saw Combo Kit (DCK252D2) is very similar to the previous kit, just with a single tool swapped out. Even the pricing is the same; it usually runs $299.00, but is currently on sale for $199.00.
This kit includes the same DCD777 20V Max ½-inch Compact Drill/Driver, 2Ah batteries, charger, and contractor bag as the last one. The main difference is that you get the DCS391 20V Max 6 ½-inch Circular Saw instead of the oscillating multitool. Unfortunately, this one has a brushed motor, but that doesn't stop it from being a capable tool. It runs at up to 5,150 rpm, has a magnesium shoe to minimize weight, a rubber grip for vibration control, and a 0- to 50-degree bevel capacity. It also comes with an included 6 ½-inch carbide-tipped blade.
Here we have yet another product with a 4.8 out of 5-star average rating on Amazon, this time from over 2,400 reviews. Reviewers seem to like the build quality, value, performance, power, and durability of the tools. The primary complaint of the few more negative reviews is — you guessed it — battery life.
DeWalt 12 Amp 7-inch to 9-inch Soft Start Corded Car Buffer
If you're concerned about battery life, one solution is to get one that doesn't run on batteries. The biggest markdown of this year's Prime Day sale is for the DeWalt 12 amp 7-inch to 9-inch Soft Start Corded Car Buffer (DWP849X). This is a corded tool that usually costs $249.00, but is currently marked down to $129.00, making for a 48% discount.
The tool has a 12-amp motor with ball-bearing construction. It has a soft start and a variable speed dial for controlling the speed and power, as well as a front grip and side handle that provide better control when using the tool. This has two speed ranges: 0-600 rpm on the low end and 0-3,500 RPM on the high end. It has precision-cut steel gears with a non-mar rubber gear case and a wool ingestion shield.
This one has received over 6,800 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers generally seem to appreciate the build quality, performance, ease of use, versatility, and overall value. The biggest complaint is the weight, which makes sense, as the tool's large steel motor makes it quite heavy, coming in at just over 10 pounds.