New Air Force One Makes Its Debut At Joint Base Andrews

The Boeing 747 platform has been around since 1969 and has spawned numerous iterations and functions including cargo, military, VIP transport, and more. The latest version, the 747-8, boasts engines that can move the aircraft across the length of three FIFA soccer fields in one second, has a tail that is as tall as a six-story building and can transport over 10,000 gold bars! These baseline specs made it a strong choice to add to, with the Air Force ensuring that the aircraft was equipped with all necessary technologies to meet the demands of the President. According to Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, "From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintain the high standards expected of the presidential mission."

The current presidential fleet of VC-25A aircraft is considered old and aging out, as they have been in service since 1990. But their replacement, the VC-25B have been plagued with delays over the last decade with the COVID-19 pandemic years and the resulting supply-chain issues being blamed for the bulk of them. The VC-25B was originally planned for delivery in 2024 but circumstances made that impossible resulting in the concept of a Bridge aircraft. Therefore, the concept of a bridge aircraft was born to fill the need until the VC-25Bs arrive.