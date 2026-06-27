What Does The Trash Can With An X Through It Mean On An Electronic Device?

When was the last time you really looked at some of the electronic devices you have set up in your home, or potentially even on your person. Sure, you look at the screen, and have no doubt at least glanced at fixtures like buttons, charging ports, USB ports, and speakers. You might even have noticed some of the additional markings that are often imprinted on the back and sides. It's a safe enough bet, however, that you don't know what many of them mean, including the one that shows a trash can with a big X over top.

For the record, that marking is not found on electronic devices in all corners of the world. It is, instead, largely found on products purchased and distributed in countries throughout the European markets. As you've no doubt discerned, the symbol does indeed concern the method in which you should dispose of the device when you no longer need it, or it is no longer functional. And yes, that marking means you shouldn't just chuck it in the nearest waste bin.

In fact, that WEEE marking essentially mandates that you aren't allowed to do so, and are instead meant to take it to a dedicated collection facility. So, what exactly does WEEE mean? The acronym stands for Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment. The program has been in effect throughout Europe in some capacity since 2003, and is designed to help limit and reduce the amount of important electronic waste.