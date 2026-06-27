Why 155 MPH Became The Top Speed For So Many Cars

Most of us rarely see our speedometer go above 100 mph. The majority of U.S. highways have a speed limit of 70 or 75, with a few allowing 80 mph and only one state, Texas, allowing drivers on some portions of certain roads to hit 85 mph. Other parts of the world have even higher limits, including the famous Autobahn in Germany, which has sections with unrestricted speed.

German sports cars are renowned for many reasons, including precision engineering, luxury and, of course, speed. If you've ever owned a BMW or a Mercedes-Benz, you may have noticed that its speed was factory-capped at 155 mph. If you're confused as to why a country that built a highway with few speed restrictions would limit even high-end automobiles to 155 mph, well, you're not alone. The main driving forces behind the decision may not surprise you, however: cost and safety.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, almost 30% of all crash fatalities involve a speed-related accident. In the U.S., speed accounted for almost 12,000 deaths in 2023 alone. In the 1980s, German automakers realized that standard tires simply aren't designed for speeds higher than 155 mph. Of course, other tires are made to withstand high speeds, but those are expensive and would significantly raise the price of every model. Other parts of the car would also have to be designed to withstand the forces of high speed, including brakes, suspension, and even the body.