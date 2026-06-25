How Does The Modern Dodge Demon Logo Differ From What Was Used In The '70s?

Even if it wasn't the first production car to break the 1,000-hp barrier, the modern Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a heavyweight of the contemporary muscle car era. When it arrived in 2018, the Dodge Demon took what was already the mega-powerful Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and amped up its performance in a big way. Power climbed to 808 hp and eventually hit 1,025 hp with the ultra-limited 2023 SRT Demon 170.

What longtime Mopar fans and auto historians know, though, is that 2018 wasn't actually the start of the Dodge Demon story. The Demon model name stretches back over 50 years of Dodge history to the early 1970s. Along with its massive jump in horsepower, technological advancements, and higher price point, the Demon's logo also changed significantly during its long hiatus.

For Dodge, updating the Demon's logo for the 21st century was not a quick process, nor was it taken lightly. As with the original muscle cars of the '60s and '70s, marketing is a big part of the formula for their modern equivalents, and the SRT Demon was a brilliant example. For the new car, the Dodge marketing team went with a more modern, Hellcat-influenced, and, most would say, more evil Demon logo compared to the cartoonish version used on the 1970s car.