Classic Ford Fans Love This Restaurant Chain: Here's Which States It's In

If you love classic Fords, you are probably aware of all the Ford museums and car meets — but did you know there's also a chain of Ford-themed restaurants? Surrounded by vintage Ford signs and classic cars — there's a real Model A or Model T behind the bar — you can eat burgers and drink craft beer at Ford's Garage, a 1920s service station-inspired diner. (And we all love an old service station.)

Right now, Ford's Garage has locations in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. There are currently 34 locations, but six more are planned for 2026 — and even more beyond that, including Iowa, Tennessee, and New Jersey. The chain often targets areas with Ford motor plants nearby, and may soon start putting locations near Ford dealerships. "Almost everywhere we go, we will get hit hard when we open because of that blue oval and Ford logo that's on our buildings," President Billy Downs said (via Restaurant Business).