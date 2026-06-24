Classic Ford Fans Love This Restaurant Chain: Here's Which States It's In
If you love classic Fords, you are probably aware of all the Ford museums and car meets — but did you know there's also a chain of Ford-themed restaurants? Surrounded by vintage Ford signs and classic cars — there's a real Model A or Model T behind the bar — you can eat burgers and drink craft beer at Ford's Garage, a 1920s service station-inspired diner. (And we all love an old service station.)
Right now, Ford's Garage has locations in Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. There are currently 34 locations, but six more are planned for 2026 — and even more beyond that, including Iowa, Tennessee, and New Jersey. The chain often targets areas with Ford motor plants nearby, and may soon start putting locations near Ford dealerships. "Almost everywhere we go, we will get hit hard when we open because of that blue oval and Ford logo that's on our buildings," President Billy Downs said (via Restaurant Business).
Ford's Garage history and future plans
Ford's Garage began in Fort Myers, Florida — very close to where Henry Ford's winter home was. Founders Mike McGuigan and Daniel Kearns wanted to pay homage to the historical figure with a themed restaurant. Ford Motor Company caught wind of the restaurant and had Downs, founder of BD's Mongolian Grill, check out the Florida location. He liked what he saw, leading Ford to sign a licensing deal with the restaurant soon after. It's now the only restaurant brand exclusively licensed to use Ford's branding.
Ford started franchising in 2015, and restaurants started popping up in a variety of states. There have been operational and menu changes over the years, including new healthy options like salmon and chicken bowls under "Fuel-Efficient Fare." As the chain spreads, it also plans to utilize more technology in back-of-house operations to streamline workflows and make ordering easier for guests. Perhaps coolest of all, Ford's Garage may start showcasing more than just Model A's and Model T's. Said Downs: "Our consumer really does dig some of the muscle cars that you'd see in the '60s and '70s, Mustangs and such. When we can do events, we're gonna showcase more of those Broncos off."