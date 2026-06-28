These High-Tech 'Fluid Gears' Rotate Without Ever Touching

Teeth are pretty crucial for gears because they act as the primary contact point for the transfer of mechanical power. It's almost impossible to imagine how gears would work without them, but a team at New York University not only dared to do that, they actually went ahead and built the contraption. Their take on a gear works just fine without a single tooth, using liquid instead for "contact." It's a big deal because regular gear teeth, regardless of how they're built or what they're made from, are stiff — so they can sometimes snap under pressure. They also have to line up perfectly, or the machine ends up seizing.

The team was led by Jun Zhang, who teaches math and physics at NYU and NYU Shanghai, and the work is published in the journal Physical Review Letters. The way they achieved this was by dropping two smooth cylinders, which they've referred to as rotors, into a ring-shaped tank. This container is filled with a blend of glycerol – a syrupy liquid — and water. Only one cylinder gets a motor, though, while the other just sits there, passive. As the cylinder spins, it drags the second along as well, without the two ever touching. The neat part is that the team could even dial in both the speed and the direction of that spin.

The inspiration behind the creation was actually turbines. They are spun by wind and water all day, and there's even a power plant in Japan that turns seawater into electricity by using pressure to spin one, so it's smart to think gears can work the same way.