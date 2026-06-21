4D Printing Tech Is Here And It's Turning Waste Into Machines

A research team out of Korea has built a 4D printer that uses recycled materials to make soft robots — robots made of non-rigid materials. Elemental sulfur, a byproduct of petroleum refining, is usually seen as waste. But the team behind the 4D printer use it to create a material that experiences structural changes when exposed to certain temperatures and lighting. By adding in magnetic particles, the printer creates tiny half-inch robots that move around by following external magnetic fields.

Unlike 3D printed objects, 4D printed objects don't have a fourth spatial dimension. Instead, they're 3D objects that can change shape after they are created. The printer uses an infrared laser to trigger a chemical welding reaction without the need for adhesives, allowing the resulting objects to have components that can move and change forms. When these objects are no longer needed, they can be melted down and repurposed into printing material. "Smart materials that can move autonomously and be recycled are expected to become key drivers of future soft robotics and automation technologies," said Dr. Dong-Gyun Kim.